Noun Project for Microsoft PowerPoint & Word.

Requires Microsoft Office 365 for PC, Mac, or Web

Add icons without leaving your workflow

No need to download—just insert icons right from your task pane, perfect for creating your next presentation or doc.

Easily change color & size

Change the icon color to get the perfect hue & specify size to fit your needs - all from your task pane.

Free starter icons included

Add-in is free to use with access to 100 of our most frequently used icons. Unlock nearly a million more anytime by upgrading to NounPro.

Use it with these apps

  • Microsoft PowerPointMicrosoft PowerPoint
  • Microsoft WordMicrosoft Word

Common Questions

Try our help page if you don't find your question answered here

  • Were can I use this Add-In?

    You can use the add-in with Microsoft PowerPoint and Word. Microsoft Office 365 for PC, Mac, or Web is required.

  • How does licensing work?

    NounPro subscribers get unlimited, royalty-free licenses to all icons they use. Free users get unlimited, royalty-free use of the 100 icons available for free in the starter pack. Noun Project shares proceeds from all sales with our worldwide community of creatives.

  • Can I use the add-in for free?

    Absolutely! The add-in is free to use for anyone (no account required) with access to 100 of our most frequently used icons. Unlock nearly a million more anytime for just $39.99 per year.

  • What colors are available?

    Easily switch icons from black to white or choose any color of the rainbow. The add-in will automatically save your color choice for next time.

