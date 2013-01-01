Noun Project for Microsoft PowerPoint & Word.

Add icons without leaving your workflow
No need to download—just insert icons right from your task pane, perfect for creating your next presentation or doc.
Easily change color & size
Change the icon color to get the perfect hue & specify size to fit your needs - all from your task pane.
Free starter icons included
Add-in is free to use with access to 100 of our most frequently used icons. Unlock nearly a million more anytime by upgrading to NounPro.
Common Questions
Try our help page if you don't find your question answered here
-
Were can I use this Add-In?
You can use the add-in with Microsoft PowerPoint and Word. Microsoft Office 365 for PC, Mac, or Web is required.
-
How does licensing work?
NounPro subscribers get unlimited, royalty-free licenses to all icons they use. Free users get unlimited, royalty-free use of the 100 icons available for free in the starter pack. Noun Project shares proceeds from all sales with our worldwide community of creatives.
-
Can I use the add-in for free?
Absolutely! The add-in is free to use for anyone (no account required) with access to 100 of our most frequently used icons. Unlock nearly a million more anytime for just $39.99 per year.
-
What colors are available?
Easily switch icons from black to white or choose any color of the rainbow. The add-in will automatically save your color choice for next time.